science

Ornithology: Swift falls into solidity

April 14, 2022
Faye Stephens

When they are not breeding, they spend 99 percent of their time rising and sometimes not landing for several months. For the offspring, however, these diligent pilots have to look for solid ground. If the weather then changes and it becomes cold and damp, so that insect food becomes scarce, the animals rely on two strategies: temporarily switch to warmer areas at longer distances. Or they fall into a cold hibernation for hours to save energy. This is what Arendt Willbrook of the University of Siegen and his team describe in Biology Letters..

