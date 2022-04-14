Even the HPV vaccine prevents cervical cancer

Experts from the World Health Organization have come to the conclusion that only one HPV vaccine protects against cervical cancer in addition to two doses of the vaccine. This may mean that more girls around the world can be vaccinated.

Dr. said. Alejandro Craviotto, Chair of the WHO SAGE (Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization) expert group. “SAGE urges all countries to adopt HPV vaccines and to prioritize missed shots in older girls. These recommendations allow for more vaccinations and prevent girls and women from developing cervical cancer and all its consequences over the course of their lives.”

Experts recommend one or two vaccinations for the primary target group of girls aged 9-14 and young women aged 15-20. Women over the age of 21 should be vaccinated twice, every six months apart. Immunocompromised people should receive three doses if possible, but at least two.

Cervical cancer has been dubbed the “silent killer,” but it’s almost entirely preventable these days. More than 95 percent of cervical cancer cases are caused by sexually transmitted papillomaviruses. In 2020, only 13 percent of girls and women worldwide were vaccinated. In low- and middle-income countries in particular, the relatively high cost of HPV vaccines is one reason for the low vaccination rates.