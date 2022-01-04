Humboldt Forum: Officials Announcing Improvements

At the Humboldt Forum Berlin, the participating institutions want to improve presentation and collaboration. After the criticism and a difficult start with many delays, Director-General Hartmut Dürgerloh, President of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, Hermann Barzinger, and Senator for Culture Klaus Leider, explained this in talks with dpa in Berlin.

The Humboldt Forum, which cost 680 million euros, was Germany’s most important cultural project, and opened in July after years of debate and some delays. The 40,000 square meter building is occupied by the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation with its two museums, the State of Berlin and Humboldt University and the Humboldt Forum. Exhibits from Asia, Africa, America and Oceania are on display, as well as objects from Berlin’s history. In the future, Benin Bronze, considered a looted colonial commodity, will also be introduced in the future, which is likely to be on display with the final inaugural move in mid-2022.

According to Dürgerloh, there should be “more collaborative operations” in the future. “The fact that we are now a stable network of partners is the result of intense work over the past few years,” he told dpa. “But in practice, that should definitely become more and more obvious.”

“Our motto is (from addition to integration),” he said. All the actors first moved home with their shows and ideas. The question now is, what do we do together? This is clearly going in the direction of more collaborative processes. His job is also to identify topics of particular interest to the entire company.