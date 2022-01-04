science

Humboldt Forum: Officials Announcing Improvements

January 4, 2022
Faye Stephens

At the Humboldt Forum Berlin, the participating institutions want to improve presentation and collaboration. After the criticism and a difficult start with many delays, Director-General Hartmut Dürgerloh, President of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, Hermann Barzinger, and Senator for Culture Klaus Leider, explained this in talks with dpa in Berlin.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *