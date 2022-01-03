science

Science enters the next year with more anxiety than confidence

January 4, 2022
Faye Stephens

Scientists in Germany are more concerned than optimistic about the coming year for science.


03.01.2022

nationally

press release

Association of German Universities (DHV)


  • © www.pixabay.com

See also  Plate tectonics: Flat Earth has slowed evolution - the spectrum of science

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *