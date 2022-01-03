Science enters the next year with more anxiety than confidence

Scientists in Germany are more concerned than optimistic about the coming year for science.

This is the result of an opinion poll among members of the German Association of Universities (DHV) conducted by the Center for Evaluation and Methods of the University of Bonn and the results of which were published in the January issue of “Research & Research & Education”.

43.9 percent are looking forward to the new year with more confidence, and 56.1 percent are looking forward with concern. Mood deteriorated more compared to the previous year. In 2020, 47.2% of respondents answered the same question that they were most likely to be confident, and 52.8% said they were most likely to look forward to the next year with apprehension. Scientists from Saarland (52.9 percent) and North Rhine-Westphalia (51.6 percent) were more optimistic for 2022, while colleagues from Saxony-Anhalt (69.6 percent) and Berlin were more pessimistic (67.9 percent).

As a result, last year’s review was negative. 2021, which is coming to a close, was rated 44.4 percent as fairly good and 55.6 percent as somewhat bad for science in Germany. A year ago, researchers evaluated the previous year inconsistently. At the time, 50% saw 2019 as somewhat good, while 50% saw it as somewhat bad. Researchers in Thuringia (50.9 percent) and North Rhine-Westphalia (50.4 percent) tend to look at 2021 favorably, while colleagues in Bremen (73 percent) and Saxony-Anhalt (65.2 percent) tend to look back.

On behalf of DHV, ZEM surveyed more than 32,000 DHV members from November 8 to December 10, 2021. 3,645 of them answered. The survey form is the classic question that the Für Demoscope Allensbach Institute has asked residents since 1949 at the beginning of the year whether they look forward to the new year with hope or fear. The results of this long-term observation constitute a barometer of mood in the Federal Republic. With the “Pulse” format, DHV strives to create something comparable to science.