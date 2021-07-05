Only Danes living in England are allowed to enter Wembley Stadium

As at present, only Danes living in the UK can buy tickets for the semi-finals of the European Football Championship England vs Denmark at Wembley Stadium in London. The Danish association DBU announced that it should receive 5,000 tickets. According to media reports, representatives of the Danish and British government unsuccessfully negotiated to the end over the exemption. It’s not realistic for the situation to turn until Wednesday’s game (9pm).
In Great Britain, the most contagious delta variant predominates among new coronavirus infections. Accordingly, the corresponding numbers have risen continuously over the past few weeks. The two semi-final matches at Wembley Arena in northwest London are said to have more than 60,000 people in the stadium.
