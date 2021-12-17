Omicron doubles every 10 days in some parts of the UK

Authorities have worked to expand access to Govt-19 tests and urged people to take precautionary measures. Alternative Omegron It spread rapidly in the United States, Europe and beyond.

New York City sent health inspectors to verify compliance on Friday Conditions of the mask and the vaccine. City officials said they will add testing sites and doubling capacity at existing locations after long queues formed at some locations. Health officials said positive cuvette -19 ratio The city doubles in three days by Sunday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city will distribute 500,000 quick home attempts and 1 million K95 masks to community organizations.

“This alternative is moving fast. We have to move quickly,” he said.

omegron There will be divergence prevailing in the United States within a week, said William Lee, vice president of science at Helix. Covit-19 conducts testing and monitoring.

“The number of cases is growing much faster than previous types of anxiety,” he said.

Omigron has continued its rapid spread in the UK, with estimates doubling every 1.5 days in some parts of the country. South African health authorities have reported a significant reduction in the rate of government hospital admissions – 19 due to epidemics despite an increase in infections.

Developments follow evidence in the United States Variant development of Omigron. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, Dec, Omigron is responsible for 2.9% of Covid-19 cases nationwide in the first 11 weeks. Max concentration 13.1% In the area dominated by New York and New Jersey.

In South Africa, where the Omigran variant was first identified in November, officials said 1.7% of Covid-19 cases in the current epidemic of prevalent variants had been hospitalized through the end of this month, compared with 19%. Often the same point occurs in the third wave due to a delta difference.

A family will wait at the Discovery Vaccination Center in Johannesburg on December 15. Photo:

Luca Sola/AFP/Getty Images

The number of hospital admissions rose by 70% in the past week, but Health Minister Joe Pahla said at a news conference on Friday that the number of positive cases was low among those admitted with a different complaint.

Admissions are less severe, the oxygen ventilator is used less frequently than in previous waves, and the rate of admissions is lower in the intensive care and tertiary units.

The average length of stay for adults under 40 is now three to four days, and for adults four to five days, said Vasila Jazzat, a public health expert at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases. The school attendance rate of children has also shrunk from 25% to less than 10%, he said, adding that many positive cases are random.

Scientists and vaccine manufacturers have discovered Omigron, a variant of Covit-19 with about 50 mutations, in several countries since it spread to South Africa. Here’s what we know about the United States and other countries with travel restrictions. Photo: Fazri Ismail/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Taken together, South Africa has a high proportion of people who have received the Govt-19 vaccine or both. But Dr. Jasad cautioned that this cannot be attributed to a slight risk, adding that more study is needed to understand whether this variant is more or less virulent than previous strains. He said 93% of the deaths reported to date have occurred in people who have not been vaccinated or who have only been partially vaccinated.

There is some evidence that Gauteng, the country’s most populous province and the epicenter of the Omigron wave, may have already reached its peak. As of Thursday, 27% of national infections were recorded, up from 70% 10 days ago.

Share your thoughts What are the effects of Omicron Alternative on your life? Join the conversation below.

Michelle Groom, director of public health at South Africa’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases, said:

However, health officials elsewhere aren’t sure they were in South Africa this summer. The north will reverse in winter Even if Omegran is less effective, the number of hospitalized patients can cause problems.

In the UK, more than 88,000 new daily cases were recorded on Thursday. Omigron quickly became a dominant variant. Health officials estimate that omegran was responsible for more than 73% of cases in London on Tuesday and that the number of omegran cases is expected to double every 1.5 days. In the UK, 41% of all cases were estimated based on the difference.

Stephen Fettler contributed to this article.

write to Julie Fernau under [email protected]