Olympia News 2021: Britain wins mixed triathlon

Great Britain won the first Olympic bid for the mixed relay in triathlon. The quartet won Saturday at Odaiba Marine Park, Tokyo, by 14 seconds over the United States. The French team won the bronze medal. The German team that started with Laura Lindemann (Potsdam), Annabel Knoll (Nuremberg), Jonas Schaumburg (Hanover) and Justus Nischlag (Lierte) finished sixth under the eyes of IOC President Thomas Bach, 36 seconds off the bronze.

At Lindemann, Germany submitted the first trump card in the race, handing the third World Cup power swimmer Schaumburg a close second at the same time as the USA’s lead. In fifth, he was about 30 seconds ahead. As expected, the 27-year-old stayed in Group A in swimming and cycling, sending Knoll on his lap to finish fourth behind Great Britain, the USA and the Netherlands.

The daughter of former national coach Roland Knoll took the position at temperatures around 30 degrees and handed it over to Nischlag after a tough race. The 29-year-old fought a three-way battle for fourth place with Belgium and the Netherlands, but had to admit defeat to both rivals in the sprint. Mixed competition was part of the Olympic program for the first time. Starting with the triathlon, each team member had to swim 300 metres, bike 6.8 kilometers and then run two kilometres. After withdrawing from Austria due to injury, 16 teams eventually started in Tokyo Bay.

More news from Tokyo

100m race: A few hours before the Olympic 100m final in Tokyo, Nigerian participant Blessing Okagbare tested positive for doping and has been banned for the time being. This was announced by the IAAF’s Athletics Integrity Unit on Saturday morning.

Accordingly, the 32-year-old, who was a runner-up in the 2008 long jump at the Olympics, was detected with growth hormone during a training examination on July 19. The score was only available on Friday, so Okagbare can still take the preliminary round. The semi-final and final matches will be held on Saturday evening.

400m mixed relay: In the Olympic premiere of the 4 x 400-meter mixed relays in athletics, the German quartet missed the final after a strange back-and-forth at the end. As the jury withdrew the decisions to disqualify the Dominican Republic and the USA, the DSV relay finished only in ninth place. Marvin Schlegel and Corina Schwab (both Chemnitz), Ruth Sophia Spielmayer-Prius (Oldenburg) and Manuel Sanders (Dortmund) finished fifth in the second round after 3:12.94 minutes.

Time is considered the best German performance, there is no official record here. The best previous time was 3:16.85 by Yokohama 2019. The first race with the German relay was the US relay (3:11.39) ahead of the Dominican Republic (3:12.74) after the eliminations were drawn. , Belgium (3: 11.39) 12.75) and Ireland (3: 12.88).