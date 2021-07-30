Top News

Uncertain earthquake: 26 miles southwest of Ocala, Marion County, Florida, USA, on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 10:29 GMT

July 30, 2021
Jordan Lambert

Our AllQuakes monitoring service received reports of shaking caused by a seismic-like event, possibly an earthquake, in or near Ocala, Florida, USA at approximately 10:29 GMT. Unless confirmed by at least one national or international seismological agency, its status as a probable earthquake remains uncertain. This may or may not turn into an actual naturally occurring earthquake.

30. July. 11:02 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery after 33 minutes.

Compare earthquake data from different agencies

Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive an average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.

