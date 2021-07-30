Uncertain earthquake: 26 miles southwest of Ocala, Marion County, Florida, USA, on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 10:29 GMT

Our AllQuakes monitoring service received reports of shaking caused by a seismic-like event, possibly an earthquake, in or near Ocala, Florida, USA at approximately 10:29 GMT. Unless confirmed by at least one national or international seismological agency, its status as a probable earthquake remains uncertain. This may or may not turn into an actual naturally occurring earthquake.

30. July. 11:02 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery after 33 minutes.

I felt it I didn’t feel it Date and time (UTC): Jul 30, 2021 10:29:40 UTC –

Size: Unknown Epicenter depth: 10.0 km

Geographical epicenter. Latitude/Longitude: 28.86246°N / 82.35064°W (Florida, United States) Primary data source: volcano discovery

View the aftershocks of previous earthquakes and earthquakes

Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900

July 14, 2021 21:43 | 3.8 | 10km / 6.2mi | 2 weeks ago | 14 km / 9 miles | Citrus County, 37 miles SW of Ocala, Marion County, Florida, USA

July 16 2021 00:58 | 3.0 | 10km / 6.2mi | 2 weeks ago | 51km / 32mi | 81 miles SE of Gainesville, Alachua County, Florida, USA

June 23, 2021 15:59 | 3.0 | 10km / 6.2mi | 5 weeks ago | 41 km / 25 miles | 28 miles north of Pasadena Hills, Pasco County, Florida, USA

