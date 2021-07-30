Uncertain earthquake: 26 miles southwest of Ocala, Marion County, Florida, USA, on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 10:29 GMT

Our AllQuakes monitoring service received reports of shaking caused by a seismic-like event, possibly an earthquake, in or near Ocala, Florida, USA at approximately 10:29 GMT. Unless confirmed by at least one national or international seismological agency, its status as a probable earthquake remains uncertain. This may or may not turn into an actual naturally occurring earthquake.
30. July. 11:02 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery after 33 minutes.
Date and time (UTC): Jul 30, 2021 10:29:40 UTC –
Size: Unknown
Epicenter depth: 10.0 km
Geographical epicenter. Latitude/Longitude: 28.86246°N / 82.35064°W (Florida, United States)
Primary data source: volcano discovery
Even if you don’t feel itEven though you were around, this is interesting information that you might like I can share! Original earthquake reports from users are of great interest to earthquake research, as they help improve models related to ground vibrations and thus potential earthquake risks. You can use Fix your device’s position or drag the animated marker on the map to your location to indicate your location at the time of the earthquake (optional). Thank you very much!
Compare earthquake data from different agencies
Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive an average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.
User ratings for this earthquake (2)
City of Flowers, Citrus (19.3 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds : Citrus County Florida
Beverly Hills, Florida (12.9 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Strong shaking (MMI VI) / Complex movement that is difficult to describe / 1-2 minutes
Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900
July 14, 2021 21:43
| 3.8 |
10km / 6.2mi
|
2 weeks ago
|
14 km / 9 miles
| Citrus County, 37 miles SW of Ocala, Marion County, Florida, USA
July 16 2021 00:58
| 3.0 |
10km / 6.2mi
|
2 weeks ago
|
51km / 32mi
| 81 miles SE of Gainesville, Alachua County, Florida, USA
June 23, 2021 15:59
| 3.0 |
10km / 6.2mi
|
5 weeks ago
|
41 km / 25 miles
| 28 miles north of Pasadena Hills, Pasco County, Florida, USA
Previous earthquake map