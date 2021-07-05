sport

Olympia 2021 in Tokyo: schedule, dates and participants

July 5, 2021
Eileen Curry
Date Specialties (number of decisions) 21.07.2021 softball (0), soccer (0) 22.07.2021 softball (0), soccer (0) 23.07.2021 Archery (0), Rowing (0) 24.07.2021 Badminton (0), Softball (0), Basketball 3 x 3 (0), Shooting (1), Boxing (0), Fencing (2), Football (0), Weightlifting (1), Handball (0), hockey (0), judo (2), street bike (1), dressage (0), rowing (0), shooting (2), swimming (0), water polo (0), taekwondo (2) Tennis (0), table tennis (0), gymnastics (0), beach volleyball (0), volleyball (0) 25.07.2021 Badminton (0), Softball (0), Basketball (0), Basketball 3×3 (0), Shooting (1), Boxing (0), Fencing (2), Football (0), Weightlifting (2), handball (0), hockey (0), judo (2), canoe slalom (0), street bike (1), dressage (0), rowing (0), archery (2), swimming (4 ), water polo (0), water jumping (1), surfboard (1), surfing (0), taekwondo (2), tennis (0), table tennis (0), gymnastics (0), beach volleyball (0), Volleyball (0) 26.07.2021 Badminton (0), softball (0), basketball (0), basketball 3×3 (0), shooting (1), boxing (0), fencing (2), weightlifting (1), handball (0), hockey (0), judo (2), slalom (1), mountain bike (1), rowing (0), 7-sided rugby (0), shooting (2), swimming (4), ball Water (0), water jumping (1), sailing (0), surfboard (1), surfing (0), taekwondo (2), tennis (0), table tennis (1), triathlon (1), gymnastics (1), beach volleyball (0) , volleyball (0) 27.07.2021 Badminton (0), Softball (1), Basketball (0), Basketball 3×3 (0), Shooting (0), Boxing (0), Fencing (1), Football (0), Weightlifting (2), handball (0), hockey (0), judo (2), canoe slalom (1), mountain bike (1), dressage (1), rowing (2), rugby (0), archery (2) ), swimming (4), water polo (0), diving (1), sailing (0), surfing (0), taekwondo (2), tennis (0), table tennis (0), triathlon (1), gymnastics (1), beach volleyball (0) volleyball (0) 28.07.2021 Badminton (0), Baseball (0), Basketball (0), Basketball 3×3 (2), Shooting (0), Boxing (0), Fencing (1), Football (0), Weightlifting ( 1), handball (0), hockey (0), judo (2), canoe slalom (0), street cycling (2), dressage (1), rowing (4), rugby (1), archery (0) ), swimming (5), water polo (0), diving (1), sailing (0), surfing (2), tennis (0), table tennis (0), gymnastics (1), beach volleyball (0) ), volleyball (0) 29.07.2021 Badminton (0), baseball (0), basketball (0), shooting (0), boxing (0), fencing (1), golf (0), handball (0), hockey (0), judo ( 2) canoe slalom (1), bmx racing (0), rowing (4), 7-sided rugby (0), shooting (2), swimming (5), water polo (0), sailing (0) Tennis (0), table tennis (1), gymnastics (1), beach volleyball (0), volleyball (0) 30.07.2021 Badminton (1), baseball (0), basketball (0), shooting (1), boxing (0), fencing (1), football (0), golf (0), handball (0), hockey (0), judo (2), canoe slalom (1), athletics (2), bmx racing (2), equestrian (0), rowing (4), rugby 7 (0), shooting (1), Swimming (4), water polo (0), diving (0), sailing (0), tennis (1), table tennis (1), trampoline exercises (1), beach volleyball (0), volleyball (0) ) 31.07.2021 Badminton (1), baseball (0), basketball (0), shooting (1), boxing (0), fencing (1), soccer (0), weightlifting (2), golf (0), ball Hand (0), Hockey (0), Judo (1), Athletics (3), BMX Freestyle (0), Equestrian Versatility (0), 7-sided Rugby (1), Archery (2), Swimming ( 4), water polo (0), water jumping (0), sailing (0), tennis (1), triathlon (1), gymnastics trampoline (1), beach volleyball (0), volleyball (0) 01.08.2021 Badminton (1), baseball (0), basketball (0), boxing (0), fencing (1), golf (1), weightlifting (1), handball (0), hockey (0), games Athletics (5), BMX Freestyle (2), Equestrian Prowess (0), Freestyle Wrestling (0), Greco-Roman Wrestling. (0), shooting (0), swimming (5), water polo (0), diving (1), sailing (2), tennis (3), table tennis (0), gymnastics (4), beach volleyball ( 0)), volleyball (0) 02.08.2021 Badminton (2), baseball (0), basketball (0), football (0), weightlifting (2), handball (0), hockey (0), regatta (0), athletics (5) ), track (1), equestrian prowess (2), freestyle wrestling (1), Greco-Roman wrestling. (2), shooting (2), synchronized swimming (0), water polo (0), diving (0), sailing (2), table tennis (0), gymnastics (3), beach volleyball (0), ball plane (0) 03.08.2021 Baseball (0), basketball (0), boxing (2), football (0), weightlifting (1), handball (0), hockey (0), regatta (4), athletics (6) , track (2), equestrian jumping (0), freestyle wrestling (1), Greco-Roman wrestling. (2), synchronized swimming (0), water polo (0), water jumping (1), sailing (2), sport climbing (0), table tennis (0), gymnastics (3), beach volleyball (0) ), volleyball (0) 04.08.2021 Baseball (0), basketball (0), boxing (1), weightlifting (1), golf (0), handball (0), hockey (0), regatta (0), athletics (5), Track (1), equestrian jumping (1), freestyle wrestling (1), Greco-Roman wrestling. (2), open swimming (1), synchronized swimming (1), water polo (0), water jumping (0), sailing (2), surfboard (1), sports climbing (0), table tennis (0) ), beach volleyball (0), volleyball (0) 05.08.2021 Baseball (0), basketball (0), boxing (1), football (0), golf (0), handball (0), hockey (1), regatta (4), kata (1), kumite (2), athletics (7), modern pentathlon (0), track (2), freestyle wrestling (3), open water swimming (1), water polo (0), water jumping (1), sailing ( 2) skateboard (1), climbing (1), table tennis (1), beach volleyball (0), volleyball (0) 06.08.2021 Basketball (0), boxing (1), football (1), golf (0), handball (0), hockey (1), regatta (0), kata (1), kumite (2), games Athletics (7), modern pentathlon (1), track (2), equestrian jumping (0), freestyle wrestling (3), synchronized swimming (0), water polo (0), water jumping (0), climbing (1) ), table tennis (1), rhythmic gymnastics (0), beach volleyball (1), volleyball (0) 07.08.2021 Baseball (1), basketball (1), boxing (4), soccer (1), golf (1), handball (1), regatta (4), kumite (2), athletics (7), modern pentathlon (1), track (1), equestrian jumping (1), freestyle wrestling (3), synchronized swimming (1), water polo (1), water jumping (1), rhythmic gymnastics (1), ball beach volleyball (1), volleyball (1) 08.08.2021 Basketball (1), boxing (4), handball (1), athletics (1), track (3), water polo (1), rhythmic gymnastics (1), volleyball (1)
