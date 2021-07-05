Furia wins CS:GO Elisa Invitational – BIG fails early | free press

Helsinki (DPA) – The Counter-Strike Furia Esports team won the last preparatory tournament before IEM Cologne. The Brazilians beat Skade in the Elisa Invitational Final.

The team started in the quarter-finals with a simple goal 2-0 against the underdog Norwegian 777 Esports. The finish point from Great Britain, opponent in the semi-finals, increased the first contenders in trouble, but they could not prevent their entry to the finals.

There Furia decided only narrow opening card in the extension. After that, Skade dominated the second card, but was unable to maintain the performance and finally lost the last card in a big way.

In addition to Furia, BIG also received an invitation to the tournament quarter-finals, but withdrew again: against Skade, the German team lost 1: 2, and therefore must before playing in IEM Cologne, where BIG is competing in the German derby against Sprout to endure a damper.