ÖFB player Aiwu has joined Birmingham City on loan

After relegation with Cremonese from Serie A, ÖFB Legionnaire leaves Emmanuel Ayewu Italy again after just one year and fulfills his dream of moving to England. However, the defender would not dare move to the Premier League, instead joining the second-tier side City of Birmingham in. The 23-year-old signed a one-year loan deal with the club from the second largest city in the United Kingdom. There is then a purchase option for the variable defensive pro.

It lost its regular place in Italy

The former Admira and Rapid professional moved to Italy in the summer of 2022 and appeared in 23 Serie A matches and four Coppa Italia matches for Cremonese. After initially struggling for a regular spot, Iwo often found himself on the bench after a coaching change in the spring. However, his advisor Marcelo Perlman confirmed in… Kicker interviewThat the Italians want to continue to hold on to the Austrian professional. He is now trying his luck on the island, which he had identified early on as his personal relocation destination.

Birmingham occupies third place in the table with ten points after the first four matches and wants to have a say in the promotion race. With the venture of the new investor group, which also includes former NFL star Tom Brady, the move to the Premier League should be a success. The Austria U-21 national team player, who participated 13 times, will help achieve this goal thanks to his defensive qualities. At Birmingham, Ayew will wear the number 44 jersey.