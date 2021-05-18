Quinn reads government statement – Johnson’s reforms do one thing above all: themselves

The British Prime Minister wants to abolish the legislative period of Parliament and be able to call new elections at any time in the future. That should secure him a full second term. Peter Nonnenmacher from London

Majestic act in Parliament: The Queen reads Boris Johnson’s government statement. Photo: Chris Jackson (AFP)

Boris Johnson is at the top, as his opponents testify: Electoral victory for his governors Deep in Labor Party territory in northern and central England, a return to normal began shortly after the UK vaccination campaign began.

The queen was visiting on Tuesday to officially read his government’s statement in Parliament. The 95-year-old Queen has completed the annual appointment to the Senate alongside her son Charles, heir to the throne. This was the seventy-seventh speech from the throne of her life – but her first major appearance since Her husband Prince Philip’s funeral in April.

Only 74 people admitted

Of course, the whole thing should have happened under rather strange circumstances, as the Covid rules in Westminster weren’t revoked either. Masks were mandatory for all attendees. Only the Queen was disqualified. And this time, only 74 people were allowed to attend the ceremony, which usually has stirrup furs that gather in the House of Lords.

The text with the proclamation of the government was not delivered to the Queen by the Lord Chancellor as usual, but rather was placed on a small table for self-service. And to be on the safe side, the Queen came from Buckingham Palace in Bentley instead of the wagon.

First public appearance since her husband’s funeral: Queen Elizabeth II with her son Prince Charles in Parliament. Photo: Richard Pohl (AFP)

With all the festive vibes that Covid allowed this year, Westminster’s attention naturally focused on the content of what the Queen announced that day. With the legislation he now wants to legislate, Johnson is trying to “pave the way for a full second term as prime minister,” which she described Tuesday morning, as usual, by the Financial Times of London.

Among other things, the government announcement contained a plan to withdraw fixed-term legislative terms of five years David Cameron Introduced a decade ago. Instead, Johnson wants to be able to call new elections again at any time, as has been the case in the past.

Voters must define themselves

And that is exactly what the prime minister intends to do. They believe in the labor camp. Johnson wants to use his current popularity for a new term. In a role Covid benders and opposing defenders The prime minister wants to further consolidate his current strong position and create the conditions for a true “Boris era”.

Labor shadow secretary David Lamy complained that Johnson also wanted to use “very bad” tactics. One of the reform plans included in Queen’s speech provides for the introduction of mandatory identification in elections: Citizens must present a passport or driver’s license at the ballot box “to rule out vote fraud,” Johnson himself said.

Like Trump, Johnson means “depriving the poorest and socially marginalized groups in the country of all influence.”

Even many conservatives are uncomfortable with that. This is “an illiberal solution to a problem that does not exist,” says Governor David Davis, who insists on defending individual freedom. Business man Lamy doubts the worst: Johnson thinks Like Trump and the American Republicans “Looting all the power of the poorest and socially marginalized groups in the country” and thus harming the opposition with a “cynical” plan.

Johnson seeks the critical blow der Labor However, with a government program that mixes old popular slogans and a “new policy” for huge promises of government investment. After all, it was said at the start of the government’s statement that it was interested in “a national recovery from the pandemic that will make the UK stronger, healthier and prosperous than before.” The so-called “leveling up” in Downing Street is playing a central role: raising the standard of living in disadvantaged areas. These are mainly areas in northern and central England that Johnson has been able to Labor to wrest from since the Brexit turmoil and from which he no longer wants to give up.

On the way to reading his government’s statement: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, followed by opposition leader Keir Starmer. Photo: Stefan Russo (AP)

Cash flows will be directed to these areas, officials will be dispatched from London, new roads and costly high-speed railways will be constructed. There they want to support struggling businesses, give young people more educational opportunities, improve public services and expand the Internet.

Restrictions on building homes on previously undeveloped land will be lifted so that more people can “live in their four walls” in the future. With this plan, it is said at Government House, to retrieve the Conservative Party election manifesto of 2019 and usher in the post-Brexit and post-Covid years – a better time.

Fewer demonstrations and tougher penalties

These promises in the Queen’s speech were linked to the announcement of expanding police powers, increasing the difficulty of demonstrations in the country, increasing prison sentences and making it easier to deport asylum seekers from Great Britain: “The external borders of the United Kingdom will be further strengthened.” There is no longer any talk of Europe. Not even who The Scots’ desire for independence Or more is required to say elsewhere.

At best, her government will “strengthen economic ties across the kingdom,” as the Queen read, what Boris Johnson wrote to her for today. With problems like financing his big plans or Cohesion of the endangered kingdom The conservative prime minister wants to keep himself busy again. For now, it suffices to put the opponent on the defensive. And early this summer, let’s be on top.

