Now there is snow to the depths

October 5, 2021
Esmond Barker

    It could appear here at Bellwald VS a couple of weeks ago in some places again this week.

    Meteorologists expect snow to descend into the depths.

    Meteorologists expect a total of 150 to 250 mm of rain in some places.

    Experts don’t expect a slight improvement until the end of the week.

Gallen-Rhein valley temperatures and sunshine dominated Switzerland for large parts of the weekend. Fohn Heavy Storm was responsible for this. In some places, winds reached more than 130 kilometers per hour on Sunday.

However, Switzerland will catch a cold on Monday morning. In the lowlands, temperatures are measured in the single-digit range sometimes in the morning, and there is widespread rain. The sun often appears only for a short time.

