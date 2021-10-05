Now there is snow to the depths

1/6 It could appear here at Bellwald VS a couple of weeks ago in some places again this week.

2/6 Meteorologists expect snow to descend into the depths.





5/6 Meteorologists expect a total of 150 to 250 mm of rain in some places.

6/6 Experts don’t expect a slight improvement until the end of the week.

Gallen-Rhein valley temperatures and sunshine dominated Switzerland for large parts of the weekend. Fohn Heavy Storm was responsible for this. In some places, winds reached more than 130 kilometers per hour on Sunday.

However, Switzerland will catch a cold on Monday morning. In the lowlands, temperatures are measured in the single-digit range sometimes in the morning, and there is widespread rain. The sun often appears only for a short time.

Lots of rain in Ticino

As Meteonews wrote on Twitter, “heavy” amounts of rain are expected in Ticino over the next 24 hours. A weather warning was issued for parts of Ticino until Wednesday morning, with continued rain expected. Meteorologists expect a total of 150 to 250 mm of rain.

While it will remain largely dry in German-speaking Switzerland on Monday, it will also be broadly wet north of the Alps on Tuesday. However, the amount of precipitation is limited compared to Ticino. It also remains gray all over, and the sun can hardly be seen.

Somewhat better again towards the end of the week

Snow is also expected. By Wednesday, the snow line will drop to 1,300 to 1,500 metres. As already a couple of weeks ago, there should be snow during the week at lower altitudes. In central Switzerland and in the regions of Bern and Zurich, temperatures are still a maximum of 14 degrees Celsius.