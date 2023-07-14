Note Tips: Two groups of unequal stars at a glance

With their relatively large field of view, binoculars make it easy to explore areas of the sky that are often overlooked during nighttime forays into the sky. This is especially true of the summer sky, which has countless attractive objects to offer – but who looks at the star-poor region east of the Eagle (Latin: Aquila) when the Milky Way tempts south of this constellation with many beautiful marching objects . ? This is why open star clusters IC 4756 in the neighboring constellation Serpent (Latin: Serpens) and NGC 6633 in Ophiuchus (Latin: Ophiuchus) are unknown. In the sky, the two objects are only three degrees apart; So that it fits into the field of view of binoculars at the same time!

