Note Tips: Two groups of unequal stars at a glance

With their relatively large field of view, binoculars make it easy to explore areas of the sky that are often overlooked during nighttime forays into the sky. This is especially true of the summer sky, which has countless attractive objects to offer – but who looks at the star-poor region east of the Eagle (Latin: Aquila) when the Milky Way tempts south of this constellation with many beautiful marching objects . ? This is why open star clusters IC 4756 in the neighboring constellation Serpent (Latin: Serpens) and NGC 6633 in Ophiuchus (Latin: Ophiuchus) are unknown. In the sky, the two objects are only three degrees apart; So that it fits into the field of view of binoculars at the same time!

For a successful experiment, the night must be dark enough so that faint stars of the third and fourth magnitudes of Aquila and Ophiuchus can be clearly seen with the naked eye. The two star clusters lie near the center of the line connecting 3.4 mag star Delta Aquilae (Aql) and 3.7 mag star 72 Ophiuchi (72 Oph).

This item is included in Stars and Space Let’s go to Jupiter!

A perfectly compact star cloud of NGC 6633 immediately catches the eye through binoculars: a round cluster with an apparent diameter of about twelve arcminutes. Half a dozen stars can be discerned individually here by a well-supported pair of 10×50 binoculars. Jean-Philippe Loys de Chéseaux (1718-1751) targeted this group of stars in 1745/46. The Swiss astronomer listed the cluster as number 3 in a list of 21 objects he called nebulae.