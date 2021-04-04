No “structural racism” in Great Britain? What does the committee say

Government commissioned report on racism (Commission on Race and Racial Disparities, Racial and Ethnic Contrast Commission) in the United Kingdom, a skeptical response from activists. Content: Racism is not systematic in the country.

Geography, family influence, socio-economic background, culture and religion will have a greater impact on life chances. Other white-majority countries, such as Europe and elsewhere, should follow this example, according to the letter accompanying the report. The communication continues that the claim that racism is still institutionally entrenched in Britain does not stand up to fact-checking.

The strong criticism of this came in part from science. Kehinde Andrews, a professor of black studies at the University of Birmingham, described the report as a “public relations conduct” by the government that conflicts with the evidence.

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister:

“Very interesting work, you know. I’m not saying the government is totally okay with everything in it, but it has some original and inspiring techniques that I think people should read and think about. Our society is all about racism facing the problems that we need to address.” .

Black Labor MP David Lamy described the report as “an insult to everyone who suffers from institutional racism in this country.”

Better harbinger, former Attorney General of North West England:

“The report itself is very selective about the data chosen. But what are the facts, for example in the judiciary? If you are black, you are 19 times more likely to be arrested and searched than others.” To jail faster, the more likely you will be charged and convicted. You are more likely to go to jail based on the same evidence than a white Briton. “

According to the report, various minorities in the UK are now more successful than the average white majority in achieving formal educational goals. This applies, for example, to students from India, Bangladesh and Africa. Only children with Caribbean roots do worse than their white peers.

The state has also made great strides in the workplace. According to the report, the wage gap between the white majority and ethnic minorities is now only 2.3%, and there is no longer any significant difference between those under the age of 30. Although open racism persists in Great Britain, and especially on the Internet, this is now less and less a cause of social inequality, the authors continue.

One of the findings of the study was that some classes within the white majority were largely stuck in their social status. The committee therefore called for compensatory measures to focus less on individual ethnic groups in the future. More needs to be done to remove barriers to everyone.

The report was prepared last year after a series of anti-racism protests inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States.

