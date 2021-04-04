Instead of Toilet Paper: The Rush for Easter Eggs in Great Britain – Jigsaw

The British stood in front of the empty chocolate egg shelves.

London For the second Easter in the epidemic, priorities in Great Britain changed: while toilet paper was one of the most sought-after commodities for hamster buyers a year ago, this year the British threw themselves chocolate Easter eggs. Many customers have shared photos of empty supermarket shelves on social networks.







In many places in Great Britain, there are no longer any chocolate eggs to buy.



In many places in Great Britain, there are no longer any chocolate eggs to buy. 31.03.2021 Photo: Fred Tanu, AFP



And retail chains confirmed this guardian High demand: The Asda supermarket sold more than double the number of Easter items compared to the previous year, while Marks & Spencer and Cadbury ran out of eggs in online stores shortly before Easter. By the Tuesday before the holiday, the British had already spent more than 50 million pounds (roughly 59 million euros) on Easter desserts, according to the report.

Easter egg shelves in Norwich Waitrose. I should have bought mine in the new year. pic.twitter.com/pN1DpFemsr Rachel Hore April 2, 2021

After months of strict communication restrictions, people in England were able to meet abroad with up to six people again for a few days. However, night visits to friends or relatives during Easter – just like sightseeing trips – are still prohibited.



