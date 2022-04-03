No referendum is necessary for NATO membership

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö no longer sees the need for an official referendum or survey for his country to join NATO.
The basics in brief
- The majority of Finland’s population supports joining NATO.
- According to President Sauli Niinisto, it will not be necessary to hold a referendum.
It is already clear that the majority of the population supports the country’s joining the defense alliance, Niinistö said in an interview with public radio station Yle. He had a different opinion about this until the end of last year, but that has now changed, according to the head of the Scandinavian country.
However, Niinistö stressed that it is important that Finland coordinate with Sweden on this issue and that the two countries reach the same conclusion. He has already consulted Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on several occasions and talks are still pending.
Niinistö himself has not yet taken a clear position on Finland’s membership in NATO. According to recent polls, as many as 62 percent of Finns now support their country’s entry into NATO. A debate also broke out in Sweden. the one there Government But it is still against membership.
Finland and Sweden have not yet joined NATO, but they are close partners in the military alliance. Finland is located on the border of Russia for a distance of 1300 km and therefore it is European UnionA country with the longest borders of a giant empire.
