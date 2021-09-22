No dialogue with journalists – a strange appearance by Barcelona coach Koeman – sports

It seems that the current crisis in FC Barcelona is leaving its mark on coach Ronald Koeman. Are your nerves already on edge?

Club icon Lionel Messi dies after 21 years at Barcelona

Only the average of eighth place in the Spanish championship with only 8 points from 4 matches

One 0:3 rejection In front of a home background at the start of the CL . campaign

FC Barcelona is currently shaken differently. Coach Ronald Koeman’s press conference before Thursday’s league game at Table 14 was sullen and private. from Cadiz.

The 58-year-old did not answer any questions, and instead read a prepared statement. “Hello everyone. The club is with me as a coach in a state of rebuilding,” he opened in Spanish. Koeman called for an understanding of sports setbacks, saying: “The financial situation is linked to them and vice versa.”

Legend: Did he shout for help?

Ronald Koeman did not feel like speaking to the journalists assembled on Wednesday.

The young talent may become the next big world stars in a few years. “Young players get opportunities to rebuild, as Xavi and Andres Iniesta did in their days, but we have to ask for patience,” said the Dutchman.



