No-Carb Recipe: Stuffed Swiss Chard Rolls

Today we recommend vegetarian Shape: stuffed chard rolls.

Swiss chard roll ingredients

for two

1 Swiss chard

1 onion

1 tablespoon of olive oil

30 grams of chopped almonds

½ liter vegetable broth

200 grams of smoked or natural tofu

salt

pepper from the mill

50 grams of Parmesan cheese

In addition to

Steam bowl

Preparation time: 40 minutes

Nutritional values ​​per serving: 374 calories, 29g protein, 25g fat, 8g carbs.

Recipe without carbohydrates: preparation

1st den Poaching Wash and shake to dry. Separate leaves and stems. Cut the stems crosswise into thin slices. Peel the onion and chop finely. Heat the oil in a saucepan and fry the onions. Toast the almonds, then stir with the chard stems. Cook for two to three minutes, stirring frequently. Pour into a bowl and leave to cool slightly.

2. Boil the broth in the pot. Gradually add the chard leaves and after a few seconds lift with a slotted spoon and drain well. the tofu Finely chop and mix with the chard stems. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Gradually spread the chard leaves, placing 2 tablespoons of the tofu mixture on each, then fold into the leaf and roll.

3. Place the parboiled rolls in the steamer attachment. Place the pot in the pot with the broth, cover and steam the rolls for about ten minutes. Served as a gravy with some broth. Grate Parmesan cheese and sprinkle on top.

advice 1: If not all of the filling fits into the sheets, after steaming the rolls, heat the remainder in the broth and serve with the rolls.

Tip 2: Chard not in season right now? Then you can use tender Chinese cabbage.