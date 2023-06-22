Defiant reaction: less meat? No, especially now!

“Eating healthy makes you smart!” “,” Eat colorful, live healthy “,” Simple. Better. Eat. «Less is more: reduce sugar, fat and salt» – numerous informational campaigns and pamphlets are trying to persuade people to act in a healthy way. Almost every day we are faced with requests to exercise more exercise, eat healthy food, or quit smoking.Studies have shown that such messages can work, but their effect is limited.One possible explanation for this is the phenomenon of psychological reactivity: when people are asked to change their behavior, they can feel that they cannot make up their own mind. They then feel restricted in their freedom, reacting angrily and ignoring the message or even reinforcing the unwanted behavior.While the effects of psychological reactivity are well understood in many areas, little is known about the underlying cognitive processes.

as part of Journal of Health Communication In a published study, researchers from the universities of Bamberg and Erfurt examined how interaction affects attentional processes. For this purpose, the participants were divided into several groups. While an experimental group was told not to eat meat in the future to protect their health and the environment, the control group received no such message. Subsequent measurements showed that the carnivores, that is, the meat-eating participants in the experimental group, were more disturbed than the carnivores in the control group.

The researchers also examined the extent of interaction using a word grid in which meat-related terms such as “sausage” or “schnitzel” were hidden, as well as neutral words such as “paper” or “moon”. Participants should automatically find the words in the word grid. It was found that people who were particularly bothered by the restricted meat requirements found more meat-related terms in the word grid.