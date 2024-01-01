Ninth World Cup appearance – Tiffany Gerber: American player of record from Spiez – Sport

She's 38 years old, and she's not tired at all: Tiffany Gerber is considered a “Swiss legend” in floorball in the United States.

When the Floorball World Cup was last held in Singapore in 2005, Tiffany Gerber was the only player there. The 38-year-old is currently in her ninth title fight, and no other floorball player has competed in as many World Cup finals.

However, the Bernese daughter is not pursuing goals for Switzerland, but for the United States, her mother's home country. In fact, because of Planned Parenthood, it was supposed to end a second time in 2017 and 2019. But Gerber couldn't resist: “The kids are now old enough that I can get away for two weeks again.”

Floorball lives an obscure existence in the United States. Gerber is trying to change this. She recruited some players on her own initiative. Like Bernays, most of her colleagues live outside the United States. In order to keep up with the best, the main thing missing is the display.

Gerber leaves it open how long he will remain on the American globe. “I chose the Joker for this question.”



