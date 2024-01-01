January 1, 2024

Ninth World Cup appearance – Tiffany Gerber: American player of record from Spiez – Sport

Eileen Curry January 1, 2024 5 min read
Ninth World Cup appearance – Tiffany Gerber: American player of record from Spiez – Sport – SRF


Skip to content

Some items on SRF.ch only work with JavaScript activated.


  1. Sports

  2. Globe

  3. Current article

Contents

She's 38 years old, and she's not tired at all: Tiffany Gerber is considered a “Swiss legend” in floorball in the United States.

When the Floorball World Cup was last held in Singapore in 2005, Tiffany Gerber was the only player there. The 38-year-old is currently in her ninth title fight, and no other floorball player has competed in as many World Cup finals.

However, the Bernese daughter is not pursuing goals for Switzerland, but for the United States, her mother's home country. In fact, because of Planned Parenthood, it was supposed to end a second time in 2017 and 2019. But Gerber couldn't resist: “The kids are now old enough that I can get away for two weeks again.”

Floorball lives an obscure existence in the United States. Gerber is trying to change this. She recruited some players on her own initiative. Like Bernays, most of her colleagues live outside the United States. In order to keep up with the best, the main thing missing is the display.

Gerber leaves it open how long he will remain on the American globe. “I chose the Joker for this question.”


  1. Sports

  2. Globe

  3. Current article

Scroll left


Scroll to the right



See also  Fight for a regular spot in Hansa: Ryan Malone wants to assert himself

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

U-20 World Cup in Gothenburg – Switzerland loses to the Czech Republic – Sweden awaits in the quarter-finals – Sports

January 1, 2024 Eileen Curry
3 min read

Davos wins 16th Spengler Cup title – Coach Holden happy with mini World Cup

December 31, 2023 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Great Britain lost to the USA in the United Cup despite Katie Poulter's big win

December 31, 2023 Eileen Curry

You may have missed

2 min read

Nature at your doorstep – forschung.de

January 1, 2024 Faye Stephens
5 min read

Ninth World Cup appearance – Tiffany Gerber: American player of record from Spiez – Sport

January 1, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Gigabyte offers three graphics cards

January 1, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Strong earthquake in Japan: tsunami hits the ground

January 1, 2024 Esmond Barker