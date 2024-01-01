January 1, 2024

U-20 World Cup in Gothenburg – Switzerland loses to the Czech Republic – Sweden awaits in the quarter-finals – Sports

Eileen Curry January 1, 2024 5 min read
U-20 World Cup in Gothenburg – Switzerland is defeated by the Czechs – Sweden awaits in the quarter-finals


  • In the last group match, the Switzerland U-20 team lost to the Czech Republic with a score of 2:4.
  • In the middle third, the national team went from 0-2 to 2-2, but the Czechs proved to be very strong.
  • The winner of the first group awaits Sweden in the quarter-finals.

In the fourth match in the group, the Swiss junior team suffered its third defeat in the World Cup in Gothenburg. The U-20 national team showed its morale in front of national team coach Patrick Fisher when it overcame a 2-0 deficit in the second third thanks to goals from Simon Mayer and Julian Ruud (15/20) and secured second place: draw 2.

But in the final third the Czechs regained their old lead. Jiri Kulić and Tomas Hamara scored two goals within three minutes to make it 4-2. Even in the last minute of the match, when Switzerland tried to score in a 6 vs. 4 match, the Czechs remained confident.

Quarter-final against Sweden

The Czech Republic had previously taken the lead in the first half through Matias Sabovalev (13), and Ruben Sabousek added two goals in the 31st minute. The victory was good because the shot ratio of 35 to 19 was clearly in favor of the Czech Republic.

Marcel Gené's team will face Sweden in the quarter-finals on Tuesday. The Northern European side suffered their first defeat of the tournament in the afternoon (4:5 to Finland), but are still clear favourites.


SRF 2, sportflash, December 27, 2023, 10:45 p.m.;


See also  Notable in Aspen: Keldy Makes a Fat Booty - Alpine Skiing

