Here, the Palestinian News Agency selects 10 stars who are expected to shine.
Skye Brown
The British ski star claimed a historic bronze medal at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics and will head to Paris as world champion in the park category. Still only 15 years old, Brown has not given up hope of also representing Team GB in the Olympic surfing event in Tahiti.
Simone Biles
One of the world's greatest gymnasts has launched a stunning comeback in 2023, after a long hiatus to prioritize mental health. With an impressive four world golds, including the prestigious women's all-around gold, Biles has once again established her as a star to watch in Paris.
Noah Lyles
The American track star shined in 2023, winning gold in the 100 meters and 200 meters at the World Championships in Budapest. Looking to build on the 200m bronze he took in Tokyo, Lyles intends to expand his horizons by potentially forming part of the men's 4x400m relay team.
Bellingham Jew
Bellingham made an amazing start to his career with Real Madrid, scoring 13 goals in his first 16 matches in the Spanish League, and also became the first player to score in his first four Champions League matches with the club. An exciting platform awaits us at Euro 2024 in Germany.
Sam Walters
The 6ft 6in Walters had been one of the most dependable figures in another testing rugby league season for Leeds Rhinos, so it was a big surprise that he was allowed to leave to join rivals and Premier League champions Wigan. Walters' speed and strength can only make the heroes stronger.
Yannick Siner
The fast-paced Sinner has been threatening to move into serious Grand Slam title contention for some time and indications are that 2024 could be his year. Sinner has won two of the four meetings with Novak Djokovic – including a dramatic Davis Cup match – and more of the same looks guaranteed for 2024.
Luca Brecel
He probably won't train and will be one of the first to write off his chances. But enigmatic Belgian Luca Brecel will return to the Crucible in April as world snooker champion – and one of the few current top-level players who can boast the stamina to make it to the end of the grueling 17 days.
Kylian Mbappe
Mbappe may not be in the best of moods regarding his club career, but his importance to France – and his ability to light up the game's biggest stages – will be evident during Euro 2024. Moreover, Mbappe is still hoping to emerge as a regular starter. Overage player in the Paris Olympics.
Kelly Hodgkinson
So far, it has been a close career for the British 800m athlete, who has had to settle for silver medals at back-to-back world championships, as well as the Tokyo Olympics and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. All eyes will be on her attempt to achieve better results in Paris.
Nat Skiver Brant
The all-rounder, who has secured a deal to play for Perth Scorchers in the upcoming Women's Big Bash, will play a pivotal role when England are scheduled to head to Bangladesh in 2024 as one of the favorites to win the Women's T20 World title.
