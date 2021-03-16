Real Madrid and Man City before reaching the Champions League

Real Madrid, record winner and favorite favorite of Manchester City, are preparing to reach the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. Die Madrilenen starten am Dienstagabend (21.00 MEZ / live in der Original Sky Konferenz auf Sky Sport Austria 2) mit einem 1: 0-Vorsprung ins Heimspiel gegen Atalanta Bergamo, während die “Citizens” den ersten Vergleich mit Borussia Mönchengladbach sogonn 2: to have. The second station (From 8:50 PM live and exclusively on Sky Sport Austria 1 – stream the game with the Sky-X Dream Pass) Again in Budapest due to the strict German entry regulations to Great Britain.

This is incomprehensible. Because when traveling to England, the Gladbachers had to stick to a 14-day quarantine in Germany because Great Britain is a variable region for viruses. On the other hand, alternative Budapest has been classified as a high incidence area by the Robert Koch Institute since March 7. Therefore, a five-day isolation after negative test results is sufficient, although the infection rate for seven days in Budapest (670) is seven times higher than in Manchester (91.9).

Gladbach has now played eight competitive matches without a win, losing the smallest of six. “It’s a tough phase,” remarkably depressed Marco Rose said Friday evening after the 3-1 defeat in Augsburg. Since announcing that the former success coach of Salzburg will leave the Champions League last-16 at the end of the season, and will coach the league rivals in Dortmund, the Austrian League’s premier club Stefan Linner, Valentino Lazaro and Hans Wolff have all started to decline.





So sporting director Max Eberl spoke of an “extra match” against the Premier League leaders, which Rose wants to use at least for a sense of achievement. “We are going there to win a football match,” the 44-year-old said on Monday before leaving for Budapest. However, he does not expect much opportunity to advance. “This would be more than extraordinary.”

In addition, City has not lost any of its previous five Champions League matches to Club Rose (four wins and one draw). If Gladbach lost to Schalke 4 in the league on Tuesday and Saturday, Rose would set the Borussia coach’s record with the most defeats in a row. Under Wolf Werner, Gladbach lost eight competitive matches in an indoor ward in 1989.

Real Madrid have not lost for a month and a half or eight competitive matches (six wins and two draws) and want to continue this streak against Atalanta. The Italian opponents are especially popular with “Royal”, having won 11 of the last 12 Champions League matches against representatives of the Italian League.

Eden Hazard will not be available for Real again. The 30-year-old Belgian, who came back on Saturday only with a 2-1 home win over Elche after his eventual substitution, suffers from a muscle injury, his club announced on Monday. Real Madrid signed Hazard in a € 150m deal in the summer of 2019. But since then, the former Chelsea star has suffered injuries and has only played 25 league matches with the coaches.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane looked at a loss due to Hazard’s recent injury: “There is something. He is a player who has never cut himself before or is very rare in his career. We will try to find out why this is happening, but at the moment we cannot explain that.”

Photo: Jeba