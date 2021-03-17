Man City and Real Supremacy in the quarter-finals – Gladbach and Atalanta

Real – Atalanta 3: 1 In the end, Real Madrid beat Atalanta Bergamo 3-1 and deserved to qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals. The home team’s top scorer are Benzema, Ramos (penalty kick) and Asensio, Morell scores for the guests. 16.03.2021

It was no surprise Tuesday night in the Champions League: Manchester City and Real Madrid also confidently won their second matches in the quarter-finals. Gladbach and Atalanta are eliminated.

Borussia Monchengladbach could not do anything against Manchester City in the second leg of the second leg, which was also held in Budapest. The second match also ended with a score of 0-2.

He followed 0: 1 in the first leg in Bergamo, 1: 3 in Madrid to Atalanta on Tuesday. The only hopes, albeit very small, from an Italian point of view lie in Lazio. Laziale had to make a call on Wednesday at Bayern Munich after losing 1: 4 in the first leg. Like Atalanta, Juventus were eliminated in the last 16, and Inter Milan failed in the group stage. The last time, five years ago, not all of the Serie A representatives came back in the first division at that time early.

For his part, Real managed to avoid saying goodbye for the third time in a row in the first knockout round. In the first half, the Madridians used a dangerous defensive error at Atalanta, as Remo Froehler missed due to suspension, ahead of Karim Benzema 1-0. The foul penalty kick used by Sergio Ramos as usual shortly after the break made everything clear.

Gladbacher defeated

In the second leg, which was also held in Budapest, Borussia Monchengladbach had no chance against currently number one Manchester City in England in two ways. The Gladbackers barely developed any significant chances, and in all comparison they did not come close to a complete second leg turnaround from the start, which was necessary after the 2-0 defeat in the first leg.

Instead, clarity quickly prevailed. After less than 20 minutes, the Nationals took the lead thanks to a superb goal from Kevin De Bruyne with a flick over the lower edge of the bar and a goal from German goalkeeper Ilkay Gundogan after a nice 2-0 play.

It was very surprising that the ExecutionerBacher conquered the city in their present state. Since coach Marco Rose announced in mid-February that he would be with Borussia Dortmund from next season, they have lost all seven games in three competitions.

In contrast to the last matches in the tournament, Rose placed the entire Swiss faction in the starting line-up with the exception of Michael Lang, who had already been pushed into the second row. But Niko Elvedi, Denise Zacharia and Brill Empolo were unable to make a difference like any of their teammates. Goalie Yann Sommer couldn’t block the goals. Empolo finished well twice in the first half, but there were no high-profile chances.

Citizens reached the quarter-finals with one goal in the campaign. They had accepted this in October in a 3–1 victory in the first group match against Porto. In the history of the UEFA Champions League, Ajax Amsterdam conceded only one goal in eight matches in the 1995/96 season.

Manchester City-Borussia Monchengladbach 2: 0 (2: 0)

Budapest. SR Karassew (RUS) Tor: 12. De Bruyne 1: 0.18. Gundogan 2: 0.

Manchester City: Ederson. Walker, Stones, Dias (70. Laporte), Cancelo (63. Cinchenko); Bernardo Silva (75. Aguero), Rodri (63. Fernandinho), Gundogan (70. Sterling); De Bruyne Mahrez, Foden.

Borussia Monchengladbach: summer; Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi (88 Jantschke), Bensebaini (88 Wendt); Newhouse. Hoffman, Zachariah; Stendel (80 traore); Empolo (65th wolf), Thuram (Plya 65).

Notes: Manchester City is full. Borussia Moenchengladbach without Villalba and Moselle (both injured).

Real Madrid – Atalanta Bergamo 3: 1 (1: 0)

SR Makkelie (NED). – Ripper: 34. Benzema 1: 0. 60. Ramos (Wrong) 2: 0. 83- Morell 2: 1. 85- Asensio 3: 1.

Real Madrid: Courtois. Nacho, Ramos (64. Militau), Varane; Lucas, Valverde (82. Asensio), Kroos, Modric, Mindy; Benzema, Junior Vinicius (69. Rodrigo).

Atalanta Bergamo: Sportillo. Toloi (61. Palomino), Romero, Djimsiti; Maehle, De Roon, Pessina (84. Caldara), Gosens (57. Gosens); Malinovsky, Pasalik (46. Zapata); Morel (84. Miranshuk).

Notes: Real Madrid without Casemiro (suspension), Hazard, Carvajal, Odriozola and Mariano (all injured). Atalanta Bergamo without Frioller (suspended), Sotalo, Hatipor and Qualenco (all injured).

