News from skiing – Swiss slalom double win in the European Cup – sport

February 22, 2022
Eileen Curry
Successful in the European Cup

Noel von Groningen. (archive photo)

stone key

European Cup: von Groningen beat Janutin

Noel von Groningen celebrated his first European Cup victory. The 26-year-old from Berne, who has scored only points in one World Cup race this season, won the Diamondback slalom in Sweden by half a second over compatriot Vadri Janutin. For the 21-year-old from Grisons, after two wins, he is already his third European Cup podium of the season.



