New species of crocodile newt discovered in Vietnam

Hanoi / Cologne The protected area is a hotspot for amphibian diversity. A study of this amazing animal has now been published in the journal Zoo Keys. The crocodile newt has been given the scientific name Tylototriton ngoclinhensis.

“This is an unusual finding because it is one of the most colorful species in the genus Tylototriton,” lead author Trung Mai Phuong was quoted as saying in a statement. For the first time the species of crocodile newt was discovered from the central highlands of Vietnam. The discovery at altitudes over 1,800 meters also represents an altitude record for the entire genus.

Species classified as “endangered”

In order to save the just-discovered species from extinction, the team is already working on breeding measures to preserve them. Because the Ngoc Linh crocodile newt belongs to the group of so-called micro-endemic species, which are most vulnerable due to their small distribution area and presumably small population size.

“Unfortunately, in addition to its special geographic location and rarity, its particularly colorful appearance would make it very attractive to illegal collectors,” experts cautioned. In their study, they recommended that Tylotriton ngoclinhensis be classified as “endangered” in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

Another recently discovered micro-endemic species of the crocodile newt (Tylototriton vietnamensis) has already been successfully propagated, said co-author Stefan Ziegler, curator of aquariums and Vietnam project coordinator at Cologne Zoo. More than 350 individuals have already been successfully bred.