American platform: Daily temperatures break previous record – Science

Posted on by Faye Stephens

Berlin (dpa) – According to preliminary data from US scientists, the average global temperature is now five consecutive days higher than the previous record value of 2016. The hottest day worldwide was Thursday (July 6) with 17, 23 degrees. According to the Climate Reanalyzer platform, the global average temperature was also above 17 degrees on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The previous daily record from the University of Maine’s “Climate Analysis” data, dating back to 1979, was 16.92 degrees on August 13 and 14, 2016, and the value was reached again in July 2022.

