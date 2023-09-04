New legal opinion on rangeland protection: Science sets its sights on wolves | regional

Jena (Thuringia) – Now science also targets the wolf!

In a new legal report commissioned by the FDP parliamentary group, constitutional law professor Michael Brenner (62) from the University of Jena comes to the conclusion that potentially active population management (including shooting plans and hunting seasons) of the predator would be compatible with European law, Number ago Cunning grazing animals are constantly increasing uncontrollably despite countermeasures (including protective fences and livestock guard dogs).

Politicians demand permission to hunt wolves Photo: Karina Hesland

In a total of 42 pages, the lawyer recommends, among other things, setting upper and lower limits on a socially acceptable stock at the provincial and federal levels. In plain language: hunting must be allowed.

Brenner compares it to Sweden: Although the country is larger than Germany and has only one-eighth the population, the government there only allows 170 to 270 wolves. Currently, about 2,000 people live in Germany.

Background: The Free Democratic Party of Thuringia calls for wolves to be included in the hunting law. In the future, hunting should not only be possible in exceptional cases for wolves in trouble, but should be carried out on a planned and preventive basis.

Leader of the Free Democratic Party of Thuringia Thomas Kemmerich (58): “The wolf is neither a beloved game nor is it in danger of extinction thanks to many protection measures. That is why regulations are needed to protect sheep and other grazing animals. We have to ask ourselves the question: how do we want to protect People who are active outdoors are protected from potential attacks.For this reason, the Free State must also clearly position itself.