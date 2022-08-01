science

Antikythera Mechanism: Mysterious Wonders of Antiquity

August 1, 2022
Faye Stephens

Antikythera: Mysteries of Antiquity

Amazing find: In 1900, divers, off the Greek island of Antikythera, discovered a shipwreck containing many treasures from ancient Greece, including statues, amphorae, and coins. and a mysterious device showing the paths of stars and planets, known today as the Antikythera Mechanism.

