Antikythera Mechanism: Mysterious Wonders of Antiquity

podcast by



Antikythera: Mysteries of Antiquity

Amazing find: In 1900, divers, off the Greek island of Antikythera, discovered a shipwreck containing many treasures from ancient Greece, including statues, amphorae, and coins. and a mysterious device showing the paths of stars and planets, known today as the Antikythera Mechanism.

The technology is so complex that initially researchers couldn’t believe the ancient Greeks were capable of it. The arithmetic machine consists of dozens of precise gears. The gearbox can be pushed inward via a crank. At the same time, the scorpions and rings on different discs moved outward. They photographed several astronomical events. Until now, such a device from ancient Greece is unique, he says Karen Schlott.

Although countless scientists have studied the Antikythera mechanism over the past 120 years, the device remains a mystery. This is partly due to the fact that many components are missing and the inscriptions are difficult to decipher. Elaborate X-rays were only available a few years ago. One can only guess where the ancient wonder came from and to whom it was intended.

in conversation with detector. fmCurator Mark Zimmer explains to Schlott what research has discovered about the Antikythera Mechanism so far and what secrets the device still holds. It also describes the tricks archeology uses to explain the age and history of these artifacts.