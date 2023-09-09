New entry regulations for Great Britain: Children require an ETA

Home page travel

Will the entry procedure for Great Britain become more complicated for Europeans due to the electronic entry permit required in the future?

Even on vacation, most people like to travel prepared and organized. It starts with a structured packing list and can also be found in discreetly packed hand luggage, including printed boarding tickets and necessary personal details. For a holiday in Great Britain, there will be another step in preparing for future travel – applying for an electronic entry permit (Electronic Travel Authorization, abbreviated ETA).

Who needs an ETA for the UK in the future?

Electronic entry permit shall be as per service page Reisereporter.de, will be introduced gradually. From November 15, 2023, travelers from Qatar will be the first to be affected by the new regulations. From February 22, 2024, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will be subject to electronic entry permits.

All other countries will follow. All EU countries, including Germany, will require an ETA to enter the UK in future. Loud Adac.deBut probably only by the end of 2024.

Electronic travel authorization fee and validity

An electronic entry permit, which will be required in future, will cost you 10 pounds (equivalent to 12 euros). It is valid for full two years after usage, so you won’t incur any additional expenses in the next period.

Infants and children must apply for their own entry permit to enter the UK.

According to the British government, applying for an ETA via the UK ETA app or online registration can be completed in just a few minutes. All you have to do is wait for the application to be approved and a decision should be made within three days.