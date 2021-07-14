“NBA 2K22” Sports Cover Revealed – News – OutNow

2K has announced upcoming basketball simulation releases with various athletes. Among other things, Dirk Nowitzki adorns one of three available editions.

The cat is out of the bag! Not only did 2K officially announce the upcoming game with a release date today, but it also announced its coverage of the corresponding athletes. This year’s NBA 2K match brings Slovenian player Luka Donjic as well as NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Durant as cover players. While Dončić can be seen in the “Standard Edition” and “Multigenerational Digital Package,” the trio of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Durant will decorate the “NBA 75th Anniversary Edition.” For North American basketball fans, every heart should be beating faster now.

Global publication of all editions is for 10. September 2021 Planned. Pre-orders are possible from today. With comprehensive improvements to graphics and player AI, historical teams and a huge range of gaming experiences, NBA 2K22 Put the whole world of basketball in the hands of the players. This is possible in the three versions mentioned, which differ according to the press release as follows, and can be purchased both digitally and physically:

The Standard Edition It will be available for previous generation consoles (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC) as well as new generation consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S).

The A digital package across generations رقمية Players with previous and new generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles from the same console family will be given access to the Standard Edition.

The NBA 75th Anniversary Edition For PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The Cross-Gen Digital Bundle and NBA 75th Anniversary Edition offer dual access to PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Xbox Series X | S provides a version of the game for each console generation within the same console family at no additional cost. This version of the Nintendo Switch will only be available in digital format.

The Highest Edition celebrates three of the most important basketball icons who have revolutionized the league in its 75 years of existence:

Six-time NBA champion, six-time MVP and all-time NBA scoring leader, immortalized in the Hall of Fame Kareem Abdul-Jabbar He’s had a lasting impact on the game to this day, from his patented Skyhook to his social commitment.

14-time All-Star, NBA Champion and MVP Dirk Nowitzki As a legendary international basketball player, he embodies not only the global reach of basketball, but also the evolution of the game itself.

11-time All-Star, NBA Most Valuable Player, and two-time NBA Champion Kevin Durant It is a legend in itself. Known in the league for his unique presence, he is making his third appearance as an NBA 2K athlete.

In the following video, the three men talk about the look of their cover:

The Atlanta-based artist has worked on the cover of the NBA 75th Anniversary Edition and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle Charlie Palmer Their artwork is defined by complex compositions, unique technique and unique style. Palmer’s work is exhibited throughout the United States. Most recently, he is best known for his “Civil Rights” series of paintings and literature titled “America Must Change,” which appeared on the cover of a magazine in July 2020. Time magazine It caused a big commotion.

So 2K stands for the ones developed by “Visual Concepts” NBA 2K22 Powerful with ad drum. There is no doubt that the publisher wants to keep his successful title firmly established among basketball fans. Anyone who owns consoles of both generations or is looking to make the switch from fall, however, will seem puzzled by the announced versions with their various options. More announcements about the game will follow in the coming weeks, including first impressions of game elements, an insight into the soundtrack and live service updates. We are excited to see how the fans will react.