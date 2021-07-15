Russia and the United States agree to work together on climate issues

The United States and Russia want to exchange views on climate issues.

(Photo: dpa)

Vladimir Putin and John Kerry

Washington According to the US State Department, the US and Russia have agreed to more extensive cooperation on climate issues. Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry stressed the importance of U.S.-Russia cooperation on a number of climate issues “in recognition of recent extreme weather events and other climate impacts and the urgent need for action,” the department said on Wednesday.

“Putin agreed on the need to redouble international efforts on climate and reiterated Russia’s determination to reduce its emissions, including in the forestry sector,” she said.

The Russian presidential office said climate change is an area in which the Moscow and Washington governments share interests. Putin told Kerry that the climate debate should not be politicized.

Kerry met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday to discuss ideas on how to combat global warming.