Nasi and Sasha Panic – 7 vs. Wild Falls Start with Suitcase

within the game Gaming news Streaming

From: Josh Grossman

It’s about to start for the participants in 7 vs. Wild. A big problem when Gnosis and Sasha leave. Sasha’s suitcase is gone.

Canada – In the final quiet minutes, 7 vs. Wild rivals enjoy their perks. But even though they need to rest before putting on a survival show, it can’t be too stressful for Nosy and Sasha. Upon departure, Sasha’s suitcase goes missing, and the two embark on a mission to find the nerve and share their stress on Instagram.

title 7 vs. wild teams Production Fritz Meineke As a participant 14 Type Survival Challenge, Bushcraft, Wilderness form YouTube web series

“The Suitcase’s Gone”: Gnosis and Sasha are in a complete panic before leaving for 7 vs. Wild.

What happened? August 9 night, 7 vs. Participants of Wild went to Canada. Knossi and Fritz Meinecke fought over the 7 vs Wild special stream, but now everything should be smooth. On Instagram, Knossi and Sascha also share how they spend the last hours and minutes in their own home.

7 vs. Wild: Suitcase drama with Nasi and Chaska – departure almost goes wrong © YouTube: Fritz Meinecke/7 vs. Wild/Imago (Montage)

Where is the suitcase? After Saska flew from Austria to Frankfurt, she shared some bad news with Nozzi: “The suitcase is gone“. In Sascha Huber’s Insta Story, the fitness influencer explains that she spent two hours waiting for her suitcase on the belt — but there was no sign of luggage.”We are going there now. Frankfurt Airport. There is no quiet momentNossie announced in horror.

What if the suitcase is lost? If you lose your suitcase at the airport, you should definitely contact the responsible staff. If you do not report the loss within 21 days, we cannot claim compensation from you. The correct form is called a Property Irregularity Report (PIR for short) and is available at the Lost and Found desk. If you find yourself in the same situation as Sasha, you can also ask for an emergency kit of essentials here.

Airport staff said the suitcase had already arrived, but they couldn’t find it. “Did someone get it off the tape?“Nossi can still speculate before the connection with Sasha breaks off.”7 In the jungle, the adventure begins‘ Streamer sighs sarcastically.

7 vs. WILD: Saska makes her own rescue – saving the suitcase in a smart move

Recovery: Fortunately, Sasha installed an air tag on the suitcase, which was able to show him the exact location of his luggage. At the airport, where many areas are cordoned off, this helps only to a certain extent. The suitcase can be found in the parking lot only after talking to the police. However, the situation alone is enough advertising for Airtag.

7 vs. Wilde: Luckily Sascha found her suitcase © Instagram: Sascha Huber

What about the suitcase? Three hours later, Sasha managed to find the suitcase without Nasi’s help. Apparently, an airport employee had misplaced the suitcase and since no one had picked it up, it had been carried back and forth through the airport. “Episode 1 will have enough behind the scenes content‘ Sasha jokes and is apparently relieved of all stress.

After the shock, Sasha and Nozzi finally meet and compete in the final moments along with the other participants of 7 vs. Wild. The monkey on the bike has survived with the boogers – maybe she’ll tell the other groups about it. On August 10th, the Knossi channel will have the last descriptions and information and the last stream. 7 vs. the Wild will presumably begin on Friday, August 11. * Affiliate link