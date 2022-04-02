Canada: Mega fish couple go fishing!

He did not expect this mega fish. Breton Roose, from the Lethbridge area of ​​Canada, has now made an incredible catch.

You will definitely not get this big catch every day. © Screenshot / Facebook / Braden Roose



The roof worker went fishing with his girlfriend Sydney last week.

“We had the weekend off, so we decided to try our luck,” Roose said.CTV News“.

Suddenly something bit. At this point it is not yet clear if the fish on the hook was a 2.6 meter long sturgeon weighing approximately 160 kilograms.

It took Russ 25 minutes to fight the beast. The sturgeon pulled the rod so hard that it dragged Russ across the river. His girlfriend had to paddle behind him.

The two eventually came ashore. The size of the sturgeon was known there. “I’m not a big guy, but the thing is bigger than me, that’s for sure,” the Canadian said.