Moving Out 2 co-op game released on Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox and PlayStation • Nintendo Connect

SMG Studio, DevM Games, and Team17 Digital had the game Co-Op Yesterday exit 2 Released on Nintendo Switch, PC and Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 for € 29.99.

exit 2 Features online multiplayer and lets FARTs (Furniture Arranging & Moving Technicians) expand beyond the boundaries of their world, as they have to deal with futuristic furniture, cool jewelry, and exotic farm animals. Operators have to keep their nerve, strain their legs and get everything to their destination in one piece if possible.

supported mode? certainly! Wide range of access options? Why sure! Tons of characters and tons of custom costumes and skins for all fashionistas? Well, and what if they have! Feel free to watch the trailer:

time and room : A Journey Through the Multiverse that introduces FARTs with its biggest challenge yet.

Players can Play either alone or with friends (or enemies) in couch co-op and online co-op. Help Mode: Exit 2 It offers a variety of access options that can be chosen freely before each level. In addition, the clearest possible visuals were used to make it easier for players to navigate through the levels. There is more information about Assistance mode here.

In addition to releasing the game digitally across all platforms, Fireshine Games will also release physical versions of the game exit 2 Released for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.