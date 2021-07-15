sport

More sports news today – Papatiodoro, the new coach of the national basketball team – Sports

July 15, 2021
Eileen Curry
More sports news today – Papatiodoro, the new coach of the national basketball team – Sport – SRF

Jump to content

  1. sport

  2. More sports

  3. current article


Content

Legend:

Dominates the Swiss basketball team

Elias Papathidoro.

imago photos / archive

New coach for the Swiss basketball team

Greek Elias Papatiodoro is the new coach of the Swiss national basketball team. He succeeds Italian Gianluca Barellari. Papatheodorou led AEK Athens to the 2020 UEFA Champions League Final. Recently assistant coach Rick Pettino was with the Greek national team at the Olympic Games Qualification Tournament in Canada a few days ago. His assistant will be Dimitris Menodakos, who has worked with Papathidoro for many years. BBC Monthly coach Patrick Pembelli will complete the coaching staff as second assistant.



  1. sport

  2. More sports

  3. current article

Most Read Articles

Scroll left


Scroll to the right





List

focus

READ  Lenzerheide without the sprints - also no Super G races at the end of the season - the sport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *