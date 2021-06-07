Moosburger Greens – Politics Meets Science – Freising

The Greens County Assembly in Freising and Greens Mossberg invites you to the first event in the series: “New Times – New Answers; Politics Meets Science.” On Tuesday, 15 June at 7.30pm there will be a live discussion with Bundestag Member Dieter Janicek and spatial developer Fabian Wiener (TUM) on the future of mobility in the Munich metropolitan area.

The discussion, moderated by local Green Party spokeswoman Verena Koch, addresses the question: How can sustainable, efficient and environmental mobility be made possible in the airport area?

The development in the Munich region is exciting for all municipalities in the greater region and has many challenges in store. The aim of this event is to deal with the topic of “mobility” in detail and to combine scientific findings with political demands.

The discussion flow can easily be followed live and afterwards on the home page of Grünen Moosburg at: www.gruene-moosburg.de/live, but also on the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/gruene.moosburg. No registration is required for this event. The local Moosburg Society also accepts questions related to the topic in advance. It can be sent to [email protected] Questions can also be asked during the live broadcast.