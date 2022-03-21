science

Contentment: The Sense of Money Outperforms – Spectrum of Science

March 21, 2022
Faye Stephens

Whether you do volunteer work, are politically active, or take care of your grandchildren regularly: Those who consider their presence useful and feel that they serve a higher purpose through their actions are on average happier than people who still have meaning in their search for it. This is now shown by a wealth of psychological studies. As income increases, the relationship between meaning and satisfaction appears to be getting weaker and weaker, As reported now by a team led by Rhea Catapano of the University of Toronto. Accordingly, the poorest people in particular benefit from purposeful activities, while the rich are happy even without meaningful tasks.

