Monroe dress damaged?: Kim Kardashian puts rumors out of the world

Kim Kardashian wears a Monroe gown at the 2022 Met Gala. Photo: Imago Images / PA Images





Kim Kardashian wore a special Marilyn Monroe dress at this year’s Met Gala. Now she has defended herself against allegations that she damaged her robe by appearance. She also revealed why this event completely “changed” her lifestyle.

Kim Kardashian, 41, made an eye-catching moment in a special dress at this year’s Met Gala. Drawing on the fashion archives of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe (1926-1962), she wore a sparkling “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress from 1962, after which it was allegedly damaged by Kardashian.

Scott Fortner, who oversees the world’s largest private collection of Monroe’s personal belongings, Spread In mid-June, several photos of the dress appeared on his Instagram account “The Marilyn Monroe Collection”. They have to show off the shimmering piece of fabric before and after the Met Gala. According to this, some crystals are said to be missing, and others were only suspended by a thread. In addition, the tissue around the zipper was torn. Kim Kardashian has it now In “Today Show” Comment on the complaint.

Kim Kardashian wears Monroe’s dress for a few minutes

When asked if the dress was damaged, the reality TV star responded in the negative. “Ripley and I worked really well together. There were gloved assistants for me.” Kardashian has made it clear that there is a whole “process” behind her performance. “I went down to the red carpet in a bathrobe and slippers, put the dress on the carpet below and went up the stairs. I wore it for probably three or four minutes, then changed completely at the top of the stairs.”

The dress’s owner, Ripley’s Private Museum, had previously vehemently denied the allegations. in the current situation “We can say with certainty that Marilyn Monroe’s famous ‘Happy Birthday’ 1962 dress was not damaged in any way,” the statement read. Ripley had previously purchased the same dress.

The reality star has ‘completely changed the lifestyle’

Kardashian continued in the interview that she respects Monroe and understands how important this dress is to American history. Since the theme of the ceremony was American, I thought, ‘What’s more for Marilyn Monroe to sing happily to the President of the United States? Explaining her transformation, she said, ‘I’ve seen that turn. And I definitely wanted to wear this dress. It was really important to me.”







Kardashian lost several pounds to display the dress. “I actually learned a lot about my lifestyle and my health,” she said. “Since then, I’ve continued to eat very healthy food. I’ve lost about 20 pounds now. I’m not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever.” Leave out a lot of sugar and junk food from now on. “It completely changed my lifestyle.”