Mono diet: What you need to know about the type of diet

What is a mono diet? What mono diets are there and what should I pay attention to? We answer all of these questions for you here.

Monodiatane It seems tempting for you You lose a lot of weight in a short period of time Can. But beware! Follow a mono diet Some risks Thus it is not always recommended. Here we explain it Effects and disadvantages This weight loss strategy.

What is a mono diet?

The word “mono” makes it very clear. It is derived from the Greek word “monos,” which means “only” or “alone.” As a result, when you follow a mono diet, you are mainly eating a specific food. Other foods are not permitted at all or in very small quantities.

What mono diets are there?

Examples of the mono diet are an example Egg diet, fruit diet or rice diet. There are very strict mono diets and less strict variants. In the first case, you are actually allowed to eat one very specific food. Additionally, only beverages such as water, tea or coffee are allowed. Of course, tea shouldn’t be sweetened, and coffee should only be drunk.

In the case of less strict mono-diets, other foods are permitted in addition to the main food. The potato diet is an example of this. Here the five-day dishes are eaten at lunchtime and in the evening, which mainly (but not only) contain potatoes.

It works in a similar way The egg diet. Eggs here are a very important part of the diet, but they are not eaten exclusively.

Benefits of the mono diet

It is possible to follow a mono diet In the shortest time relatively To lose weight. Caloric intake – this is especially true of strict mono diets – is greatly reduced. So the pounds fall off quickly.

In addition, it is very easy to adhere to the rules of a mono-diet. If only one food is eaten, it does not need to be well cooked.

Disadvantages of the mono diet

The big problem is that in a mono diet, your diet is one-sided. As a result, it can easily happen that you are not getting enough of some nutrients. Your body can become out of balance. So, especially one-sided diets, in which you only eat one food Soon it becomes dangerous And cause deficiency symptoms.

Additionally, the rapid weight loss of a mono diet should be approached with caution. Anyone depriving their body of a significant energy supplier should expect a loss of muscle mass. It should also be clear: If you lose weight too quickly and then eat normally again, he will give up The yo-yo effect Greetings on the spot.

So it is especially important not to forget that mono diets are in no way suitable for a long-term change in diet. If anything, you should only follow the diet for a short time.

