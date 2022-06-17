science

CERN does not want to renew cooperation with Russia – the world

June 17, 2022
Faye Stephens

Research and politics


Russia’s observer status is set to expire after 2024, and cooperation with Belarus will also end, according to the European organization


Photo: Laurent Gillieron/AP

A number of research projects and organizations have stopped cooperation with Russia due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and do not want to continue in the coming years. This applies, among other things, to the lunar missions that ESA originally wanted to perform with its Russian counterpart Roscosmos. The future of the ISS is still in the stars. The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Geneva has now also positioned itself: it does not want to renew its cooperation with Russia and Belarus in 2024.

