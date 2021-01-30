The moon is also likely to affect human menstruation

The new data sheds light on a long-awaited controversial question: There really is a connection between a human’s menstrual cycle and the moon. This was completed by a working group led by zoologist and neurobiologist Charlotte Hilfrich Forster of the University of Würzburg using data from 22 women who kept records of their menstrual periods over periods of up to 32 years. In doing so, I studied the effect of cycle length and the importance of the three moon rhythms that differ by a few days. In fact, there was a match between the time of menstruation and the phases of the moon. The team is now submitting a report in “Science Advances”.. However, this synchronous stage is relatively short in most cases and only occurs under special circumstances.

According to the publication, the deciding factor is the length of the course. Records show that only when your period was longer than 27 days did it stay in sync with the full moon or new moon for a while. Coincides with it With the results of previous studies, As such a relationship occurs preferentially in women with cycle length. At the same time, the team found that pregnancies were more likely with the corresponding cycle duration of the combined month of 29.5 days.

Gravity also plays a role in this – even if the researchers’ assessment indicated moonlight was the most important meter. In addition to the combined month, the time from the full moon to the full moon, the team also looked at what’s called the equatorial month and the anomaly. These are related to the tilt and deflection of the lunar orbit and characterize the periodic fluctuations in the lunar gravitational pull. As the team led by Helfrich-Förster wrote, the relationship between the moon and menstruation was particularly noted in those years when the Sun, Moon and Earth were always roughly one line when the Moon was closer to Earth. This was the case in 1961, 1979, 1997 and 2015.

However, the influence of the moon on the menstrual cycle is generally poor, as is the data for this study. Most of the time, menstruation periods did not start in women examined in a synchronous manner with the moon, just because the duration of their menstrual cycle is usually so far away from the 29.5 days of the combined month. As reported by the Working Group on Helfrich-Förster, the menstrual cycle not only gets shorter with age, but also through the effect of artificial light. This is why researchers speculate that the human cycle was previously linked to the moon – but that connection has been lost due to the modern lifestyle.