The moon is also likely to affect human menstruation

January 30, 2021
Faye Stephens

The new data sheds light on a long-awaited controversial question: There really is a connection between a human’s menstrual cycle and the moon. This was completed by a working group led by zoologist and neurobiologist Charlotte Hilfrich Forster of the University of Würzburg using data from 22 women who kept records of their menstrual periods over periods of up to 32 years. In doing so, I studied the effect of cycle length and the importance of the three moon rhythms that differ by a few days. In fact, there was a match between the time of menstruation and the phases of the moon. The team is now submitting a report in “Science Advances”.. However, this synchronous stage is relatively short in most cases and only occurs under special circumstances.

