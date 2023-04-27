MLS: England clubs flirt with Lutz Pfannenstiel – FOOTBALL INTERNATIONAL

April 26, 2023 – 6:25 PM



Success really makes him desirable!

Athletic Director Lutz Pfannenstiel (49) currently holds the top spot in the Western Conference in MLS with St. Louis City FC. The American club only participates in the Football League since this season.

Many experts are surprised that St. Louis pulls off like this. Of course, thanks to Pfannenstiel, who made up the team.

According to BILD Info, there is a lot of interest in Pfannenstiel! West Ham United and Nottingham Forest are courting the sporting director. Torino from Serie A also wants Pfannenstiel.

Recently, there should also have been rumors about a job at Newcastle United.

According to BILD information, Pfannenstiel feels comfortable in the United States and is therefore not planning a premature change.

The former chief scout at TSG Hoffenheim used his old contacts to put together the team. Among others, former Eredivisie goalkeeper Roman Burki and ex-Hertha pro Edouard Lewin were also signed.

Recently, he said of his debut: “It’s been over two and a half years of hard work, a lot of strategic planning and organization down to the last detail. Football is big in St. Louis and the euphoria is incredible. Starting with five wins in five games broke all records until now “.

The club has invested over $700 million in the stadium, infrastructure and franchise fees alone. But there is no shortage of coal in St. Louis.

Pfannenstiel explained: “Owned by the Taylor family, owners of Enterprise, the largest car rental company in the world. It’s a completely different approach than ordinary investors. They want to give the youth of the area a chance to play football and bring people together at the city center for sports.”

He will now continue to represent this philosophy in St. Louis.