Mini golf has become an “addiction” for great champion Thorsten Nyman

Everyone had to try their hand at mini golf. more or less successfully. Thorsten Niemann explains what is important if you want to be at the forefront of the German championships. It starts in Trappenkamp, where senior championships are held from Wednesday to Saturday.
Marcus Weber
Houbara campThorsten Niemann pulls a woolen stocking from his waistband and pulls a ball out of it. “This keeps the ball warm,” says the miniature golfer from Scharbeutz, explaining the process, which seems unusual to an ordinary person. The right ball and the right temperature are important, says Neiman, who plays for MGC Bad Oldesloe. He says this with complete conviction. Because he knows what he’s talking about. After all, the 57-year-old has managed to call himself German champion since 2019. In mini golf. in play. In a man-to-man duel, where the score is settled after each lane.
