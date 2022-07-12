Mike Gower becomes Managing Director of Andermatt-Sedrun Sport AG

After completing the deal with Andermatt Swiss Alps AG, Mike Gower (64) will become Managing Director of Andermatt-Sedrun Sport AG. Mike Gower most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Park City Mountain in Utah, the largest contiguous ski area in the United States.

Vail Resorts Inc. announced Saturday at the Andermatt-Sedrun Sport AG (ASS) Annual General Meeting that Mike Goar will be appointed Managing Director upon completion of the transaction and upon receipt of his Swiss business visa. Mike Gower has been in the business for more than 40 years, during which time he has managed many of the most popular ski resorts in the United States. He has a wealth of experience in operations and is a proven partner when working with holiday resorts. Mike Gower most recently served as Director of Operations (COO) at Park City Mountain in Utah, the largest contiguous ski area in the United States. Previously, he was COO of Keystone in Colorado, Heavenly in California, Canyons in Utah, and Solitude in Utah.

Until the transaction is completed (possibly at the end of the third quarter of 2022), Matthias Furer will lead ASS as a member of Andermatt Swiss Alps AG’s management team. He will then manage the business area destination process and

Development at Andermatt Swiss Alps AG.

Vail Resorts, the world’s leading operator of ski resorts, headquartered in Colorado, USA announced on March 28, 2022 that it will invest approximately CHF 149 million in ASS for a 55% stake. Completion of the transaction is subject to the approval of the shareholders in the extraordinary general meeting and some third parties due to contractual obligations.