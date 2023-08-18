Microsoft: The Xbox 360 Store and Marketplace will close on July 29, 2024

Microsoft will shut down the Xbox 360 Store and Marketplace on July 29, 2024, nearly 19 years after the Xbox 360 was first released. New games, DLC and other content can no longer be purchased, but Microsoft promises that all purchased games will still be playable, including multiplayer functionality.

The Xbox 360 (review) was first released in the United States on November 22, 2005, followed by Europe and the United Kingdom on December 2 of the same year. In the coming year, Microsoft says it’s time to make changes to the “Xbox 360 experience” as the manufacturer anticipates the impending closure of the Xbox 360 Store and Marketplace. On your own blog describes.

No new games and DLC from July 29, 2024

Starting July 29, 2024, new games, DLC, and other entertainment content cannot be purchased through the Xbox 360 Store or Xbox 360 Marketplace on the game console. marketplace.xbox.com will be received. Additionally, the Microsoft Movies & TV app will be completely discontinued on the same day, meaning that movies and TV content can no longer be played via the game console. Until the deadline, games and DLC can be purchased as normal through the Xbox 360 Store and Xbox 360 Marketplace.

Gaming, multiplayer and cloud savegames are not affected

Microsoft assures that the shutdown will not affect any previously purchased games or DLC, both digital and physical, with backward compatibility for Xbox 360 games, including Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S. Digital-only games can also be deleted and re-downloaded. Then, only new purchases are no longer possible. Additionally, multiplayer functionality will be retained as long as the respective publisher continues to operate the servers required for it. Saving scores in the cloud is also unaffected.

Movies and TV content require a new device

On the other hand, the Microsoft Movies & TV app will be completely discontinued, requiring you to switch to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S or Windows 10 or a new PC for further use. Content previously purchased from the Xbox 360 Store will remain in the user’s library, but will need to be played on one of the new devices above starting July 29. Additionally, all purchased content eligible for Movies Anywhere is always available Via the Movies Anywhere app and website Have to play again.