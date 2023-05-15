Mercedes (USA) recall: problems with the battery monitoring function

Mercedes recalls 3,823 electric vehicles in the United States. The recall is not planned for Germany.

Mercedes-Benz AG has determined that the monitoring function of the high-voltage battery could fail over time in some electric vehicles. When asked by auto motor und sport, Mercedes-Benz said: “Due to local legal regulations, this recall is only carried out in some countries – Germany is not affected.”





Description of security risks: Under certain circumstances, a warning alerting the driver to a battery failure may not activate in the event of a malfunction.





These models are currently affected by the recall in the USA:

Mercedes-Benz EQE 350 From the production period February 24, 2021 to September 8, 2022 (2 vehicles)

From the production period February 24, 2021 to September 8, 2022 (2 vehicles) Mercedes-Benz S580e From the production period February 24, 2021 to September 8, 2022 (3 vehicles)

From the production period February 24, 2021 to September 8, 2022 (3 vehicles) Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 450 From the production period February 24, 2021 to September 8, 2022 (3 vehicles)

From the production period February 24, 2021 to September 8, 2022 (3 vehicles) Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 450+ From the production period from February 14, 2021 to September 8, 2022 (4 vehicles)

From the production period from February 14, 2021 to September 8, 2022 (4 vehicles) Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 From the production period from February 14, 2021 to September 8, 2022 (8 cars)

From the production period from February 14, 2021 to September 8, 2022 (8 cars) Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 From production February 14, 2021 to September 8, 2022 (27 vehicles)

From production February 14, 2021 to September 8, 2022 (27 vehicles) Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ From the production period from February 14, 2021 to September 8, 2022 (2,772 vehicles)

From the production period from February 14, 2021 to September 8, 2022 (2,772 vehicles) Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 From the production period from February 14, 2021 to September 8, 2022 (871 vehicles)

From the production period from February 14, 2021 to September 8, 2022 (871 vehicles) Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 53 From the production period from February 24, 2021 to September 8, 2022 (133 vehicles)

Total: 3,823 vehicles





As a precaution, authorized Mercedes-Benz dealers will update the battery management system software of the affected vehicles.





The recall can be found under case number 23V-309 at the US Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA).





Conclusion

