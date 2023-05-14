2 games, 10 goals: 0, 6 points – the (almost) perfect start for the national team in the World Cup

Switzerland started off the mainstays of the Ice Hockey World Championships in Riga in excellent fashion. But with a little misery.

Slovenia and Norway are not Canada and the Czech Republic. Were the first two performances of the national hockey team enough to get 6 points against the two strongest opponents in the group stage? maybe. Or maybe not.

He indicated great potential

Patrick Fisher’s team showed very good ice hockey at times – for example in the first period against Norway. However, Switzerland has not yet been able to maintain this level over the full distance. It was not at all necessary to beat Slovenia and Norway with a total score of 10: 0 goals and collect 6 points.

And in the end, that’s all that matters, all Swiss should realize this after last year’s World Cup: in 2022 the national team screwed up at the group stage in Helsinki, finished first and then reached the quarter-finals. Perhaps the weakest performance in the tournament against the United States was a fail.

A good horse only jumps as far as it should

It will not become clear until later whether Switzerland learned lessons from the failure at that time. Fischer indicated before the start of the World Cup that she was ready to take a different path. Start the tournament strong, but without putting all your cards on the table for the first few matches. So far, the gang boss has succeeded 100 percent.

legend: So far everything is going according to plan

Patrick Fisher.

And Fisher seemed relieved after the 3-0 victory over Norway for the interview: “I am very happy with the team,” which is the temporary conclusion of the coach after two games. Switzerland has implemented a system that makes it very difficult for opponents to start the game. Finally, there is the sentence that was given to us after the Slovenia match and that will certainly be heard in the upcoming matches: “But we can still improve a lot of things”.

The plan is clear: Nati wants to get their performance limit as high as possible when it comes to it or not, and that’s in knockout games. In order to get there, Switzerland doesn’t usually have to call on its full potential in this group.

More votes after the Norway match

Extra finesse in approach

However, the national team did not emerge from the opening weekend without a hitch. Calvin Thorcoff injured his shoulder badly in the early stages against Norway through no fault of his own. The World Cup finals for the Lugano striker ended in surprising fashion. “It’s unfortunate that we lost him, Calvin was such an important player to us,” Fisher said.

Fischer’s staff concerns shouldn’t get too great if Thürkauf fails. After all, a huge load of NHL power will soon join the team in Riga. Kevin Fiala will train with the national team for the first time on Monday. In the case of Niko Hischer and Jonas Seigenthaler, the association is still awaiting official confirmation, but New Jersey should soon set foot on Latvian soil.