Melbourne: 1/4 Women's Finals – Yastremska's qualifier is unstoppable – semi-finals against Cheng – Sports

legend: She continues her journey

Diana Yastremska.

imago/abacapress



Dagana Yastremska (WTA 93) is the first female qualifier to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open since 1978.

The 23-year-old Ukrainian beat Linda Noskova (WTA 50) from the Czech Republic 6:3, 6:4.

Qinwen Zheng (WTA 15) secures the final semi-final spot. The 21-year-old Chinese woman defeated Russian Anna Kalinskaja (WTA 75 Championship) 6:7 ​​(4:7), 6:3, 6:1 and will meet Jastremska in the semi-finals.

The story of Ukrainian qualifier Diana Jastremska continued in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. The 23-year-old from the coastal city of Odessa, who had already beaten Victoria Azarenka in the previous round, did not let Linda Noskova throw her off the course. Jastremska celebrated her eighth consecutive win in Melbourne (including qualifying) and reached the semi-finals of a major tournament for the first time. The last time a semi-finalist reached the Yarra River was in 1978.

Jastremska had a great performance against unseeded Noskova. The Ukrainian had more than three times as many winners as the Czech and did not let herself be bothered by the break at the start of the match. Jastremska received her opponent's serve three times and scored her first match point with a serve winner after 1:20 hours.

Cheng in the semi-finals for the first time

In the semi-finals, Jastremska will face Qinwen Cheng, who beat Anna Kalinskaja in three sets. Zheng made the first break on serve at the start of the first set, but Kalinskaja was immediately able to return his serve. For the rest of the first set, both players played their serves and the tiebreaker was to be decided. The lower-ranked Russian was able to take control there. In the second set, the eighth game was decisive, as Zheng Kalinskaja broke to make the score 5:3 and successfully confirmed the break to win the set.

Cheng lived up to her role as favorite in Group Three at the latest. Kalinskaja managed to win the first match, but then the world number 15 went one better. She continued her 12-point streak with the second break of the set. Then Kalinskaya had to undergo treatment and lost the last two matches without any chance. After 2:20 hours of play, Zheng used his first match point and qualified for his first Grand Slam semi-final.



